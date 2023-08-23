SC Supreme Court vacates injunction, rules Heartbeat abortion ban constitutional

file

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– In a Wednesday morning ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court reversed a previous ruling and determined the state’s Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act Constitutional.

The ruling follows a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood immediately following the SC legislature’s passing of a revised version of the 2022 Heartbeat bill which the court had ruled unconstitutional.

The Heartbeat law prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, with exceptions for rape or incest during the first twelve weeks of pregnancy, medical emergencies, or fatal fetal anomalies.

Four justices concurred with the ruling while Chief Justice was the lone dissenting opinion.

In a statement Gov. Henry McMaster says, “The Supreme Court’s ruling marks a historic moment in our state’s history and is the culmination of years of hard work and determination by so many in our state to ensure that the sanctity of life is protected,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “With this victory, we protect the lives of countless unborn children and reaffirm South Carolina’s place as one of the most pro-life states in America.”