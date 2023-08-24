It’s Back: Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks

(CNN video image- Starbucks)

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We may be seeing triple digit temperatures here in the Midlands, but a Fall favorite is ready for you and your java cravings.

In a tweet Starbucks announced the return today of the Fall favorite: “Reentering our pumpkin era. “Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew are back!”

Of course, if you are not familiar it includes espresso, pumpkin spice sauce, and steamed milk, it is also topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie topping.

Starbucks announced two other seasonal beverages for the fall, an iced apple crisp oat milk shaken espresso and an iced pumpkin cream chai tea latte.

And if you are craving some goodies, a new baked apple croissant will join the menu, as well as returning favorites like the pumpkin cream cheese muffin, according to Starbucks website.