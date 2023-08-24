Local Living: Main Street Latin Festival this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, we are talking about an event this weekend in the City of Columbia, the annual Main Street Latin Festival.

Organizers say there will be food, drinks and merchandise, music and more at the festival, all to celebrate Latin culture.

This years Main Street Latin Festival takes place August 26, 2023 from 11am until 10pm on Main Street in downtown Columbia.

Admission is free.

For more information on the festival, click here http://www.mainstreetlatinfestivalsc.com/about/