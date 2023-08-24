SC State Head Coach Pough to retire after ’23 season

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– The close of the 2023 football season will mark the end of an era for South Carolina State football.

Thursday the university announced Head Coach Buddy Pough, who is entering his 22nd season, will retire at the end of the current campaign.

“I wanted to let you all know before the season got underway,” an emotional Pough told the Bulldogs. “No one is running me off. It’s my decision. When you have done something for 47 years, it’s a bit tough to give it up but it’s time. I will be all right.“I’ve had a great ride here at SC State and I will continue to care about each one of you the rest of my days. Now, let’s go out and have a good season,” Pough said.

Taking the helm of the Bulldogs in 2002, Coach Pough amassed a 146-87 record making him the winningest coach in school history.

South Carolina State opens the season Saturday in Atlanta against Jackson State.