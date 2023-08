Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A Midlands store owner accused of murder will be in court Friday.

According to a court docket, Rick Chow will have a bond hearing Friday at 9am.

Chow is charged in the shooting death of 14 year old Cyrus Carmack-Belton.

In May, Richland County deputies say Chow shot and killed the teen he thought he was stealing bottled water.

Deputies say there’s no evidence of an attempted theft.