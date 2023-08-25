Columbia Police announce temporary road closures for Saturday’s Main Street Latin Festival

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia Police have announced temporary road closures for tomorrow’s Main Street Latin Festival.

Columbia Police say the 1300 & 1400 blocks of Main Street, plus the mid-block of 1100 Washington Street will be temporarily closed. The locations will reopen at the conclusion of the event.

The annual Main Street Latin Festival is Saturday. Organizers say there will be food, drinks and merchandise, music and more at the festival, all to celebrate Latin culture.

This years Main Street Latin Festival takes place August 26, 2023 from 11am until 10pm on Main Street in downtown Columbia.

Admission is free.