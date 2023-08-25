Fort Jackson basic training soldiers meet veterans who were once part of the same unit

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local veterans who served in Vietnam and World War II sat down with basic training soldiers at Fort Jackson on Friday to share their wisdom.

According to U.S. Army Officials, many of the veterans once served in the 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry Regiment, just like the basic training soldiers at Fort Jackson who were there for the event.

Soldiers had the opportunity to ask the veterans questions and hear their stories from years of first-hand service.

ABC Columbia News asked the Battalion Commander, Lt. Colonel Jonathan Baker why having veterans sit down with new soldiers is so important. Here’s what he had to say.