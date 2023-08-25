Midlands man accused of attempting to solicit minor on-line

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)–A Kershaw County man is accused with attempting to sexually exploit a child.

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office says Benjamin Catoe solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material.

Investigators say he also sent sexually explicit images to the person he believed to be a child.

If convicted he faces 10 years in prison for each of the four charges.