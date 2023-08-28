A look at the Idalia forecast from Chief Meteorologist John Farley

A look at your 7 Day Forecast from ABC COLUMBIA NEWS

We are tracking the path of Idalia, as the system moves into Florida and possibly makes its way into parts of South Carolina.

Chief Meteorologist John Farley says we will mostly be dealing with rain Wednesday late into Wednesday night, heavy at times, closer to the coast.

Impacts Late Wednesday, see up to 4 inches of rain, in areas like Orangeburg or closer to 1-95.

Chance of some downed trees, again, closer to the coast and the system.