City of Columbia offices to be closed on Labor Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Labor Day is on the calendar for next month and City of Columbia officials are planning ahead.

The city announced that in observance of Labor Day, City of Columbia offices will be closed on Monday, September 4, 2023.

All garbage and recycling trash collection routes will remain on regular schedule, say officials.

Emergency police, fire and rescue services may be reached by calling 9-1-1.