Corrections officer charged with DUI

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A former Department of Corrections officer is facing a DUI charge.

Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. say Cartlon Scott was pulled over after he was seen speeding and committing other traffic violations on O’Neil Court, Two Notch Rd. and I-20.

Investigators say a deputy conducted a field sobriety test and determined Scott was impaired.

A spokesperson for the Corrections Dept. says Scott was an employee at Kirkland Correctional and was fired following his arrest.