ABC NEWS– A trial date has been set for former President Donald Trump.

The federal judge overseeing the former President’s federal election interference case has ordered the trial to begin on March 4, 2024.

This is a developing story, for more from ABC News click here https://abcnews.go.com/US/special-counsel-trump-attorneys-clash-start-date-federal/story?id=102608637&cid=social_twitter_abcn