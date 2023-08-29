2024 Presidential Race: SC Senator Tim Scott makes Midlands stop in Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — While Tim Scott may be seen as a dark horse for the Republican presidential nomination, recent polls have shown a rise in popularity for the South Carolina senator.

Monday afternoon, he held a town hall meeting at Northside Church in Lexington where he spoke with Midlands residents.

Some Lexington voters say that last week’s Republican debate is when they decided to support Senator Tim Scott for president.

“I saw a group of adults on a national stage bickering. I saw our state senator standing there refusing to rise to the bait. He was respectful, kind and made a statement I will never forget,” said Rebecca Blackburn Hines, Lexington Richland School District 5 school board chair. “He said ‘it is our responsibility to model the behavior that we want others to follow.’ My children are sitting right there. I want them to follow you and I appreciate that.”

Scott was critical of the current administration, saying that the federal government is spending too much money in the wrong places.

“We are spending a lot of time on environmental hurdles to starting road projects. That slows us down by 30 percent of the cost of the road,” Scott said. “If we could lower that bureaucratic overhead… it would accelerate our path to getting infrastructure done.”

The South Carolina senator also spoke about how to improve the nation’s economy.

“I have a plan called ‘Made in America’. It would create 10 million new jobs by unleashing our energy resources in this country,” Scott said. “Energy independence is necessary.”

Tim Scott says his plan for America focuses on two main issues, national security and improving education.

“I believe that America can do for anyone what she’s done for me,” the senator said. “Focusing on restoring hope so that parents have a choice in education is important to me. As a kid who went to four different elementary schools, I know the challenge a parent has when it comes to trying to get their kid the best education.

Speaking to students at Northside Christian Academy, Scott also emphasized allowing parents to be more involved in their children’s education, something he calls a ‘parents bill of rights’.