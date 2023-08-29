Governor McMaster declares State of Emergency for SC due to Idalia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency as Hurricane Idalia approaches South Carolina.

According to the Governor’s office, McMaster today issued Executive Order 2023-29, declaring a State of Emergency in preparation for the potential effects from Hurricane Idalia, and asks South Carolinians to monitor local forecasts and to begin taking proper precautions. The governor’s order directs the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to coordinate with all relevant state agencies and to be prepared to respond to any requests for state assistance from local officials and county emergency management leaders.

Per a release, “Although South Carolina may avoid the worst of Hurricane Idalia’s impacts, this State of Emergency is issued out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we have the necessary resources in place to respond to flooding events and are able to respond quickly if the forecast worsens,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Now is the time for South Carolinians to begin making proper preparations, and everyone should begin actively monitoring official sources for the most up-to-date information – especially those along our coast and in low-lying areas.”

Per the Governor’s office, South Carolinians should take the time to double-check their personal emergency plans for this and future storms, including: