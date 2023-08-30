Chief Meteorologist John Farley tracks Idalia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The ABC Columbia weather team is working around the clock to monitor the very latest developments with Tropical Storm Idalia. The severe storm that is predicted to be a category 4 at the time of landfall is now getting closer to Florida’s coast, John saying from early predictions some areas could see water rushing upwards of 15 feet high in Florida. How will it impact us here at home? Here is what Chief Meteorologist John Farley says is the latest.

John Farley and Tyler Ryan will continue to keep you up to date on the very latest to keep you and your family as safe as possible.