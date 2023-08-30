Columbia Police: Fatal South Holly Street Shooting Deemed Justifiable

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia Police announced the shooting of a 20 year old University of South Carolina student, who tried to enter the wrong home, has been deemed justifiable. According to police, after consulting with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office regarding the circumstances of the South Holly Street fatal shooting over the weekend, charges will not be filed against the homeowner.

As a result, the homeowner’s name will not be publicly released, say police.

Here is the release provided by the Columbia Police Department, including a statement from Chief Skip Holbrook:

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) and Solicitor’s Office have deemed the incident as a justifiable homicide under the Protection of Persons and Property Act. (SC Code of Law 16- 11-410 & 420).

The determination is based on several factors to include evidence gathered at the scene, review of surveillance video that captures moments before the shooting, audio evidence and witness statements.

Recap of Incident:

Shortly before 2:00 a.m. on August 26, 2023, CPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Holly Street for a reported home invasion. While en route, the emergency call for service was upgraded to a shots fired call.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a deceased male on the front porch. The Richland County Coroner’s Office (RCCO) identified the male as 20-year-old Nicholas Anthony Donofrio.

CPD is awaiting toxicology reports from the RCCO to determine the victim’s type and level of impairment.

CPD investigators have determined that Donofrio who resided on South Holly Street, mistakenly went to the wrong home and attempted to enter by repeatedly knocking, banging, and kicking at the front door while manipulating the door handle. As Donofrio kicked the door, the female resident called 9-1-1 for police assistance.

At the same time, the male resident went to another area of the home to retrieve a firearm. While the female was still on the phone with emergency dispatchers, Donofrio broke the front door glass window and reached inside to manipulate the doorknob.

At that time, the male resident fired a single shot through the broken door window striking Donofrio in the upper body.

The investigation also determined that the homeowner was not prohibited from possessing a firearm and he legally owned the firearm for the purpose of personal and home protection.

Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook says, “This is a heartbreaking case for all involved. Our lead investigator has diligently worked to gather all the facts surrounding this incident. He has also maintained contact with the Donofrio family throughout the investigation. We at the Columbia Police Department extend our deepest condolences for their immeasurable loss.”