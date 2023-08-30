Governor McMaster on Idalia “We are prepared and we have some shelters opened up”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor McMaster says the state is ready for the impacts of Idalia.

” There’s gonna be lots of rain, we’re gonna have flash flooding, flooding” Just be prepared said Governor Henry McMaster.

According to the Governor, there are some shelters that have already opened up. McMaster is advising everybody to get any important papers together, along with, your prescriptions, and have a plan.

The Governor says that South Carolina residents can expect rain and wind from Idalia as the storm heads through South Carolina into the evening hours. There is the potential for flash flooding, floods, high winds and downed trees and power lines.

The Governor is reminding residents to stay inside and stay safe.

McMaster reminds anyone out in the storm to be aware of flooded roads, ‘turn around don’t drown.’

For updates on the storms track check out the ABC Columbia Weather page https://www.abccolumbia.com/weather/