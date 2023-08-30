President Biden releases prescriptions for reduced price negotiations

(CNN) — Reducing the cost of prescription drugs has long been a priority for Democrats in Congress.

Tuesday President Biden unveiled the names of ten drugs that will be subject to price negotiations in Medicare. The medicines treat heart conditions, certain cancers, diabetes, and auto-immune diseases. The Department of Health and Human Services says about nine-million Medicare patients took the medicines on the list and paid nearly three-and-a-half-billion-dollars out of pocket last year.

Some of the drugs include Eliquis for Blood clots, Entresto used to reduce the chances of heart failure, the diabetes medication NovoLog, Jardiance which tackles both heart failure and Diabetes and Enbrel prescribed for Psoriasis.