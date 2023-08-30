What to do in case of power outages, downed power lines from Hurricane Idalia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Dominion Energy SC is urging its customers to stay safe and be prepared for what could be a multi-day event, particularly in areas where damage is severe.

Matt Long, Communications Specialist with Dominion Energy SC, says the easiest way to report an outage is by using the company’s app on your smartphone.

“The app is free. You can download it from the Google Play and (Apple) app store. Once you have signed in and registered with information that’s on your bill, it’s just a few clicks of your thumb to let us know you have an outage. It’s much more efficient than trying to call our customer service line during the height of a storm like this one,” says Long.

And if you believe someone has already reported the outage, Long says report it anyway.

“That way we can be sure we have you in the queue and our crews will be able to respond once its safe to do so,” says Long.

If you see a downed power line, Dominion Energy wants everyone to assume it is live — and stay far away from it.

Long says let Dominion Energy know by calling 1-888-333-4465 to report the downed line.

“Because you may not see if there’s some vegetation or other debris that has fallen on top of it. You may not be able to see the lines themselves,” says Long.

Long also says dominion works year round to ensure it is prepared for storms just like this. The company has crews stationed throughout the state and has also brought in 100 additional contract workers from Virginia and North Carolina to assist with any outages that occur.

“So we would ask people to please be patient with us. We will not stop working until that last outage is restored,” Long says.