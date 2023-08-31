Dominion Energy tips for reporting power outages, downed power lines in SC from Idalia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are experiencing a power outage due to Idalia’s wind and or rain, there are some things you can do, say Dominion Energy officials.

Dominion says to download the Dominion Energy app. According to Dominion, the fastest and most secure way to report or track an outage is using the Dominion Energy app, which is free in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Customers can also report outages by going to DominionEnergy.com or calling 800-251-7234.

To report downed power lines, Dominion says customers should call 888-333-4465 right away to report a downed power line.

And a reminder to stay away from downed power lines. Always assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Keep in mind the downed lines may not always be visible, and use extra caution when walking outside after a storm. Please remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others avoid the downed line, say officials.