SC State University relocates students after Idalia damage

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — Tropical storm Idalai is now one for the record books. Although most of the Midlands experienced heavy downpours and powerful winds, most people in the immediate area were able to walk away unscathed. That was not the case for South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Administrators with the HBCU say they are in the process of cleaning up a bit of water damage caused by the storm as it blew through the Carolina’s Wednesday night. Officials tell us, Thursday morning they noticed damage to some of the academic and residence halls.

The water damage forced the school to relocate nearly 2 dozen students from Sojourner Truth Hall, as well as and four additional off-campus locations to local hotels as crews worked to remove water from their rooms and replace mattresses that were waterlogged from the rain.

The university expects to return those students to their rooms by Saturday. In the meantime, classes that were cancelled due to the storm both Wednesday and Thursday are set to resume as normal Friday, September 1.

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers released a statement saying,

“I sincerely thank everyone who contributed to the storm response, including our student leaders who stepped up when they were needed most,” Thursday.“Our team of facilities personnel, residence hall community assistants and contractors worked throughout the night and into the morning extracting water and placing fans and dryers where needed,” Conyers said. “Obviously, with the heavy rain combined with the strong winds, water got into places where we don’t normally have issues.”

Due to the changes caused by the Tropical Storm Idalia, University administrators say the deadline to add or drop classes has now been extended to September 5, 2023 and the date to take care of unresolved student balances must be completed by September 8, 2023.