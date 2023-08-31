Sistercare and City of Columbia to partner for Toiletry Drive in September

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You can help victims of domestic violence by simply donating some toiletries in September.

The City of Columbia announced it is working with Sistercare for a toiletry drive. Sistercare is a nonprofit organization that helps victims and families of domestic violence. The toiletry drive will run September 1, 2023 – September 30, 2023.

According to city officials, they are looking for the following items:

Facial wipes

Deodorant

Liquid hand soap

Face cloths/towels

Masks

Feminine hygiene products

Body wash

WHERE: The public can drop off donations at the following locations:

City Hall, 1737 Main Street

City of Columbia Payment Center, 3000 Harden Street

Columbia Richland Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

MLK Park, 2300 Greene Street

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

Swiff Brand, 736 Harden Street

All Good Books, 734 Harden Street

A Little Happy, 707 Saluda Ave