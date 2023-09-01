Labor Day Weekend — travels, safety, and gas prices

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Labor Day Weekend is underway, with many folks already catching flights or hitting the roadways for one final summer vacation.

Jan Shropshier and Cindy Owen are headed to Garden City with their dog, Griffin.

“It hasn’t been too bad yet, we just hope and pray no wrecks or pile ups or anything like that occur, to slow everybody down,” says Shropshier.

Shineet Myers, her mother Rozella, and granddaughter Jurnee are heading to Richmond Hill, Georgia to celebrate Rozella’s birthday.

“The travel is going very well. I was apprehensive that it was going to be very crowded. We left Gastonia, which is near Charlotte, it was such a peaceful straight drive. We haven’t ran into any traffic so far, we’re hopeful it’s gonna continue to take us there,” says Myers.

And what about those gas prices? According to AAA, the average cost for a gallon of gas across the US is $3.81, with the average in South Carolina at $3.49 a gallon — up about 4 cents from September, 2022.

“Like everything else, it’s hurting, prices are going up. So, just one more thing that you have to pay more for. But it didn’t make any difference, we’d still be making the trip. It’s not a deciding factor,” says Shropshier.

Myers says she paid $3.45 per gallon when she filled up in North Carolina.

“Don’t know what it’s gonna be once we hit the rest of Georgia, but I’m hoping that it stays North Carolina prices,” says Myers.

Another concern this weekend is safety. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Labor Day Weekend wraps up the “100 deadliest days of summer,” which begins on Memorial Day Weekend.

Lance Corporal William Bennett wants to remind everyone to wear your seatbelt, and drive the speed limit.

“We see a lot of our collisions where speeding is a contributing factor. We just want people to make sure when you’re out riding around, make sure you’re aware of your speed. We’re talking about, you know, traveling well over the speed limit. Fifteen, 20, 25 miles an hour over the speed limit. You know, that’s a very big problem we have and a lot of people do lose their life because of that,” says Bennett.

And if you have a breakdown — remember you can call *47 to get a trooper’s help.

“We want everyone to have a fun Labor Day. Enjoy all of the festivities, we’re gonna have beautiful weather this weekend, it’s gonna be a good weekend to be out doing things. But just make sure you’re making smart decisions and not poor decisions,” says Bennett.

According to AAA if you’re making your way home on Monday from your travels, the best time to hit the road is after 7 p.m.