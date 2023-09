Town of Chapin hosts Labor Day parade

Chapin, SC (WOLO) — This labor the town of chapin will host its annual labor day parade.

This years theme is “Chapin’s Treasures.”

The parade kicks off at 9:30am.

After the parade, you can head downtown for the Labor Day Festival.

ABC Columbia’s Lee Williams will attend the parade and have the latest Monday on the news at 5 and 6 and 11pm.