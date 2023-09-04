Chapin holds pirate-themed Labor Day parade and festival

CHAPIN, SC (WOLO) — The theme for this year’s Chapin Labor Day parade is “Chapin’s Treasures” — which not only brought out hundreds of people to take part in the fun, but in keeping with the theme, plenty of pirates.

And while pirates are usually known for stealing silver and gold, they instead tossed out a lot of their loot, or candy rather, to the kids in attendance — which seems to be the kids’ favorite part of the day.

Also in attendance was Chapin High School’s marching band and cheerleaders and South Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.

Chapin’s Labor Day festival continued after the parade until three p.m. on Monday, featuring local food, vendors, and music.

We spoke with multiple parade-goers at Monday’s celebration.