FBI seeking man they say may have information on child sex assault victim

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Investigators with the FBI say they are working to determine the identity of a man they say may have information about a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Officials say video of the man show with the child were first reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August of 2020.

If you recognize the man submit a tip to the FBI at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).