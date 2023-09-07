Deputies: two arrested in deadly drive-by shooting

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Orangeburg Co. deputies say two people have been charged in an April drive by shooting that left one person dead and another person injured.

“This is truly mindboggling as to why someone would commit such a senseless act. You know we are going to find you. We will not give up until you are brought to justice to face your crimes.”

Investigators say Levern Glover of Williston is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

In addition, deputies say Drevon Owens of Bamberg is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and criminal conspiracy.

Authorities say a third suspect is in custody in another state.

Deputies say on April 9th a 15 year old boy was shot and killed outside of a St. Matthews Rd. motel. A 14 year old boy was injured.