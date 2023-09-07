Dog Food being recalled over possible Salmonella

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– CNN- Check your dog food. A popular dog food is being recalled.

Mid America Pet Food has voluntarily recalled one lot of its Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Hi-Pro Plus, over possible salmonella contamination. According to the FDA, the voluntary recall was issued due to a single sample of Victor Super Premium Dog Food that tested positive for salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.

The 5lb bags were sold at various retailers in the United States. They have a best-by-date of April 30 2024,with lot code 1000016385

So far, no dogs or humans have gotten sick according to officials. If you have this dog food, the company recommends throwing it away.

Anyone with questions or seeking additional information regarding the recall, contact Mid America Pet Food consumer affairs at info@mapf.com or 888-428-7544 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Central weekdays.