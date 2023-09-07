Gamecocks announce sellout for home opener Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (September 7, 2023) – South Carolina athletics announced a sellout for its home opener against Furman Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium, with 17,200 student ticket requests, the second-highest on record, all fulfilled.

The Gamecocks (0-1) and Paladins (1-0) will kick at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Sept. 9, from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+. John Schriffen will call the action with Rocky Boiman providing the color commentary. Dawn Davenport will work the sidelines for the broadcast.

South Carolina has won 13 of the last 14 gridiron encounters with Furman dating back to 1950 and lead the all-time series by a 28-20-1 margin in a series that began in 1892. The Gamecocks won the last meeting in 2014 by a 41-10 score.

Only scattered single tickets remain for South Carolina’s second home game of the 2023 season, a Sept. 23 date with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. That contest is part of the annual Family Weekend on the University’s Columbia campus.

South Carolina sold out six of its seven home games during the 2022 season and, including this week’s game against Furman, has announced a sellout in eight of its last nine home games. Seating capacity at Williams-Brice Stadium is listed at 77,559.