Governor Henry McMaster says SC will not have mask mandates or closures amid talks across the country

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–On Twitter Thursday South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the state would not have mask mandates or lock downs, this amid talk of mandates across the country.

In the Tweet McMaster wrote “As talks of mask mandates and closures kick up across the country, I can assure the people of South Carolina we will not have mask mandates, we will not close schools, and we will not lock down.”

September 7, 2023