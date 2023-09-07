Local Living: 36th annual Columbia’s Greek Festival kicks off September 14

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, it’s almost time for the Columbia area to indulge in spanakopeta, greek salad and more.

Columbia’s 36th Annual Greek Festival is set for September 14-17, 2023.

The Greek Festival will take place at 1931 Sumter Street at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Organizers say you can enjoy music, food, drink, and learn a little about Greece.

For more on the festival click here http://columbiasgreekfestival.com/