Fundraiser underway for injured Midlands deputy

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–You have a chance to help a Midlands law enforcement officer injured in the line of duty.

The non-profit Serve and Connect has set up an online fundraiser for Master Deputy Jacob Smith.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported home invasion on Prismatic Way.

When Deputy Smith entered the home he was shot in the upper body.

The suspect, Jamal Walker, deputies say, had already shot and killed his ex-wife Dominique Walker.

Ultimately he would be killed himself after shooting a deputies following a chase.

A spokesperson for Serve and Connect says Deputy Smith has completed one surgery following his injury but he and his family could use your help.

To donate click here.