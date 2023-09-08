Richland School District Two hosting Recruitment Fair for all positions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland School District Two is looking to fill positions.

The District has announced an all positions Recruitment Fair. It will take place Wednesday, September 20, 2023 4:30 – 6:30 pm.

The Recruitment Fair will be held at the R2i2 Conference Center, located at 763 Fashion Drive Columbia, SC 29229.
