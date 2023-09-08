South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham responds to Georgia special grand jury report

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released to ABC Columbia, South Carolina’s U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham responds to the Georgia Special Grand Jury report that recommended charging him and others in the election probe.

Per a release, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) made this statement:

“As the then-Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I had to decide whether to hold a hearing regarding the allegations of election misconduct in Georgia and other locations, as well as whether to certify the election results.

“I had questions, as did many others, about how the mail ballot process worked in Georgia and other locations. I did my due diligence. At the end of the day, I voted to certify the election results from every state including Georgia.

“It should never be a crime for a federal elected official, particularly the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, who will have to vote to certify a presidential election, to question and ensure the integrity of that election.”

