Columbia man convicted of drug, gun charges sentenced to 7 years in prison

Image: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a Columbia man will spend the more than seven years of his life behind bars in a federal prison after authorities say he was arrested for being a felon in possession of guns and drugs.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 36 year old Melvin Roshad Simuel was sentenced t0 90 months in prison that will be followed by three years of court-ordered supervision upon his release. According to authorities, Simuel was arrested on three separate occasions in 2018 for having firearms on his person, and intent to distribute meth and marijuana. At the time of his arrest in 2018, officials say Simuel was out on probation after serving time for a burglary and other firearm convictions.

In this most recent conviction, Deputies say they learned that two of the guns he was carrying had been reported stolen. According to federal law, as a previously convicted felon, Simuel is not suppose to have any firearms or ammunition in his possession.

United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon who presided over the case handed down the 90 month sentence in response to his continued disregard for the law. Simuel is required to serve the entire sentence since the federal system does not grant parole.