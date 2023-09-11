Red Cross facing blood shortage, seeking donors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The American Red Cross is asking you to roll up your sleeve and donate blood.

The Red Cross says it is facing a shortage due to fewer donors than needed over the summer.

The Red Cross says distribution to hospitals and medical centers is now far outpacing donations being made.

Emergency supplies of donated blood are described as “critically low.”

The Red Cross says it is in need if blood and platelet donors.

To Schedule an appointment to give, you can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit http://RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED

CROSS (1-800-733-2767).