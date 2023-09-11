SCDOT to hold public meeting on Intersection improvement project in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Transportation is looking for input from Lexington County residents.

SCDOT will host a public involvement meeting in Lexington County on Tuesday, September 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. It will take place at Sandhills Elementary School, 130 Lewis Rast Road, Swansea, SC 29160

According to SCDOT, officials hold the meetings so the public can review proposed plans for upcoming road or bridge improvement projects and provide input. The input will be for the Intersection Improvement Project: S.C. 6 at S-65 (Meadowfield Road)