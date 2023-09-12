Flu season getting underway in SC, experts provide healthcare tips

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Flu season is underway and state health officials are urging you to prepare.

Along with the flu, Doctor Pamela Bailey, with Prisma Health, says COVID, RSV, and other respiratory viral infections can spread. Bailey says with similar symptoms, it may be hard to tell respiratory illnesses apart.

Bailey says the best way to protect yourself is by wearing a mask when sick, washing your hands or sanitizing frequently.

Bailey says getting your flu, COVID and RSV vaccine is the best line of defense against the infections.

Experts also remind you, that if you are sick, stay at home to avoid spreading the virus. Bailey recommends getting the updated COVID booster shots this fall, which the FDA approved and the CDC is expected to approve soon.