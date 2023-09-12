Pet of the Week: Mack

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Meet Mack! This gentle-giant is ready to find his forever home through the Kershaw County Humane Society.

Mack is a 3-year-old Labrador Retriever-Sheppard mix. Shelter staff say he was found as a stray and was being fed by community members before he was brought in to the shelter through animal control. Mack was understandably a little scared upon arrival, but has quickly opened up with his new human and fur friends.

Mack is a big boy, but don’t let his size fool you. He is very calm, gentle, and well-mannered. Mack is still learning to get in and out of cars, but he rides well! He is also likely house-trained. Mack is great with other dogs, and would likely do well in a home with kids too!

Shelter staff is also encouraging adopters to adopt black dogs and cats, like Mack! Officials say black pets are filling the shelters and are often unfortunately the last ones to get adopted, simply because of their coats!

If you’re interested in adopting, click here to fill out an adoption application. Then head to the shelter at 128 Black River Road in Camden and ask to meet Mack! Officials also always recommend bringing any kids or other furry friends in the household by for a meet and greet to ensure the best adoption!

Mack is ready to go home with you today, already neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.