South Carolina State Fair discount tickets on sale

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Get ready for fun on the midway. The 154th South Carolina State Fair will take place October 11-22, 2023.

State Fair discount admission and ride tickets are now on sale. Officials announced you can buy tickets in advance with savings of up to 50%.

Tickets can be purchased now through Oct. 10 at a participating Circle K location or at SCStateFair.org.

The SC State Fair will take place October 11-22, 2023. For more information click here SCStateFair.org.