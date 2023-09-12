SPECIAL SENATE ELECTION: Several candidates vying for District 19 seat previously held by John Scott

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Many candidates. One seat.

A special election to fill Senate District 19 will take place on January 2nd, but the primaries are just a few weeks away.

Democratic candidates for the seat introduced themselves to Richland County residents at a forum Tuesday afternoon at the Red Carpet Event Center.

“I am the best candidate for state senate because I am the only candidate in this race that has legislative experience,” said Kambrell Garvin, a candidate who currently serves House District 77.

Like Representative Garvin, former City of Columbia councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine also touted her political experience at Tuesday night’s forum.

“I have experience in local government,” said Devine, who served on council for two decades. “It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican or Democrat, black or white. I focus on getting things done for the constituency that I serve.”

Devine says she would like to address crime and invest in education if elected senator.

“I also want to make sure that we’re bringing resources back to the community,” she said. “Economic development, smart growth and reasonable gun legislation. I plan to work with the sister senators to make sure we have bodily autonomy and that we stop terrible legislation that prohibits women’s reproductive rights.”

While Garvin and Devine spoke about working across the aisle, Johnnie Cordero was not in favor of bargaining with Republicans.

“We’re not going to get anything done by getting along. They have all the power,” said Cordero, founder of the SC Democratic Party Black Caucus. “We need someone who is going to go in and shake the rafters and let them know there is another view.”

Javar Juarez has worked with local businesses in the community and believes there is much more work to go.

“We are living in a time where poverty has run amuck,” said Juarez, founder of Broad River Business Alliance. “Many District 19 residents who are living below the poverty line have become a part of this system that seems to have embedded itself in our culture.”

However, only one candidate currently serves in the statehouse. Garvin occupies the 77th House district seat that John Scott did before being elected senator.

“I am the only candidate who has passed a bill, knows how to get money in the budget and am ready to lead on day one and serve our community effectively in the same way Senator John L. Scott did before,” Garvin said.

The primary for the special election will be held October 24. If a runoff is required, it will take place two weeks later on November 7.