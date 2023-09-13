Deputies: Traffic stop uncovers more than 200 lbs of marijuana

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies say early Tuesday a deputy spotted a car following another car too close on I-95s.

After a traffic stop, officials say the deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Investigators say Zhiyong Che told the deputy he had more than 200 lbs. of marijuana in the car.

A search of the car resulted in the discovery of 224 individually packaged one pound bags of pot.

Deputies say Che was arrested and taken to the Sumter Co. Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.