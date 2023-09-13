Flags in SC to fly at half staff Friday in observance of POW/MIA Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to state law, the third Friday in September is designated as POW/MIA Recognition Day in South

Carolina.

On Friday, September 15 flags atop state and local public buildings are to be flown at half-staff.

According to the law, the Governor directs that on Friday, September 15, 2023, the flags atop state and local public buildings shall be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in observance of POW/MIA Recognition Day.