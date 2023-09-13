Kershaw deputies investigate Lugoff-Elgin H.S. Brawl

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what is only a “large” fight deputies say broke out at Lugoff-Elgin High School Wednesday. According to officials, the brawl lasted around 30 seconds but involved multiple students. The fight becoming fodder for so many in the community the Sheriff’s office posted a response on social media notifying people that they were indeed aware of the incident and were in the process of investigating it.

Kershaw deputies say none of the students, staff,or School Resource Officers (SROs) were left with serious injuries as a result of the fight. Authorities say they are working in tandem with the Kershaw County School District to make sure that all necessary disciplinary actions are taken, and are not ruling out the possibility of filing criminal charges after their investigation is completed.

Sheriff Lee Boan released a statement referencing the incident saying,