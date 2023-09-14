Local Living: Music Fest, Jubilee Festival & Palmetto Peanut Boil

Here's a look at some of the events happening in your look at Local Living brought to you by MUSC Health.

West Columbia Music Fest

The City of West Columbia is hosting their first-ever Music Fest!

T premiere event will showcase multiple genres of music, including nationally and regionally renowned artists.

Grab your dancing shoes because the fun kicks off this Saturday from 4 to 8 on Meeting Street. Admission is free. You can find more information about this event

Jubilee Festival

You have a chance to join Historic Columbia for their Jubilee Festival of Black History and Culture.

The fun kicks off Saturday, September 16th from 11 am to 6 pm at Mann-Simons site.

The free outdoor festival features live music from various artists including R&B singer ‘Tweet’ who will be the headliner for this year’s event, Gospel singer and Columbia Native Tiffany J, The Benedict Gospel Choir, There will also be other entertainment, artist demonstrations, and vendors at the event.

There will also be a Kids Zone with family-friendly activities.You can find more details about the 45th annual Festival by going to the webpage for Historic Columbia

Palmetto Peanut Boil

It’s time to go nuts! Get ready for the 16th annual Palmetto Peanut Boil.

The outdoor festival features a competition that highlights the best cooks and recipes in South Carolina.

There will also be live music and activities for kids.

It all takes place September 30th from noon until 6 pm on Devine Street.

