Planned Parenthood, doctors file new challenge to SC abortion ban

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the Greenville Women’s Clinic, and two physicians filed a legal challenge asking the SC Supreme Court to resolve ambiguity raised in its decision to uphold a ban on abortion at six-weeks of pregnancy.

The lawsuit asserts that the ban should apply at a later point rather than when embryonic electrical activity can first be detected via ultrasound.

You can read the complaint here and a copy of the petition here.

“At a time when the entire American South has been consumed by abortion bans, the vast majority of South Carolinians now have to travel long distances out of state for abortion care or remain pregnant against their will. The Court may be able to punt on a critical question raised in its own decision to uphold a dangerous abortion ban, but health care providers and patients need answers now. Thousands of people are depending on us to fight for their ability to get the health care they need and deserve, and we hope the Court will address the chaos and confusion caused by last month’s decision.”

Following the court’s decision, SC Governor Henry McMaster released a statement saying, “The Supreme Court’s ruling marks a historic moment in our state’s history and is the culmination of years of hard work and determination by so many in our state to ensure that the sanctity of life is protected. With this victory, we protect the lives of countless unborn children and reaffirm South Carolina’s place as one of the most pro-life states in the country.”