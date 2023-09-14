R&B legend Gladys Knight is coming to the Township Auditorium

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — R&B icon Gladys Knight is coming to the Midlands and you can get your hands on tickets for her live concert at the Township Auditorium that go on sale this week. Township Insider Pre-Sale tickets go on sale Thursday September 14, 2023 starting at 10 am until 10 pm. If you use the password, “Midnight” you could be one of the first to get tickets to see the Motown legend perform some of her biggest hits including songs like, “Midnight Train to Georgia”, “Neither one of us”, “Love Overboard”, “If I were your Woman” along with other hit tunes that have been popular for decades.

Friday September 15, 2023 Public on sale ticket sales will begin at 10 am. The Township Auditorium says they have a limit of 8 tickets per person. Ticket prices start at $60 dollars and are expected to sell fast so you may want to set your alarm to get your seats. Gladys Knight will hit the stage for the actual performance Friday February 23, 2024 at 7:30 pm.

If you are interested in finding out more details about how you can get your tickets, or if you would like to purchase yours now you can go to the link provided HERE