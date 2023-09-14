SC DOT says westbound off-ramp from I-20 onto U.S. 1 will close overnight Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The SC Department of Transportation says the westbound off-ramp from I-20 onto U.S. 1, which is exit 58, will be closed overnight on Thursday, September 14.

SCDOT says the closure will start at 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 14 and continue through 7 a.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023.

SCDOT says drivers using the I-20 westbound off-ramp to U.S. 1 at Exit 58 should instead follow the detour route: Continue to Exit 55B and change directions at S.C. 6 to enter I-20 eastbound toward Columbia. Continue on I-20 eastbound to U.S. 1 (Exit 58).

According to SC DOT, the closure is for part of the I-20 Interchange Improvement Project in Lexington County.