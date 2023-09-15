Flags flying at half staff in recognition of POW/MIA Recognition Day in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Friday, September 15 flags atop state and local public buildings are to be flown at half-staff.

According to state law, the third Friday in September is designated as POW/MIA Recognition Day in South

Carolina.

According to the law, the Governor directs that on Friday, September 15, 2023, the flags atop state and local public buildings shall be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in observance of POW/MIA Recognition Day.