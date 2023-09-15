South Carolina State Fair returns October 11-22 with rides, food and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for rides, food, fries and fun?

The South Carolina State Fair returns for its 154th year October 11-22, 2023.

Fair officials say the official theme this year is ‘Meet Me at the Rocket’.

You can purchase discounted admission and ride tickets right now. You can visit a participating Circle K location or SCStateFair.org to purchase the discount tickets now through Tuesday, October 10, say fair officials.

For a look at the State Fair events and calendar information click here https://www.scstatefair.org/